Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 384,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

