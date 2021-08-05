Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.68. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 9,855 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

