Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.94. 918,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,252. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.