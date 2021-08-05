Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.43

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut Senior to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Investec upgraded Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

