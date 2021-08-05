Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.41 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 171.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $362.97. 10,234,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,609,783. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

