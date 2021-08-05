Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.02 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,229,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.91. 1,011,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.42. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

