Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $236.42. 2,225,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.22. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $198.37 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

