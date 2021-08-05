Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 328,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,723,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 74,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,076. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

