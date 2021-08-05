Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

SRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

LON:SRP traded down GBX 1.52 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 139.08 ($1.82). 3,091,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.64. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

