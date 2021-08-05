Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72.

MCRB has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

