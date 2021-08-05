Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.67% from the stock’s current price.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $649.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 4.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.