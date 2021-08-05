Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1,040.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $441.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,810. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

