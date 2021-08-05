Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $9.97 on Thursday, reaching $1,545.55. 820,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,867. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,428.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

