Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $105.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.