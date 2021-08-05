Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.94 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

