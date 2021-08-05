Shadows (DOWS) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1.88 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00058121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.16 or 0.00901131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00098872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042549 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.