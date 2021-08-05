Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,868 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Shake Shack worth $35,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

