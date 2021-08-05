SharpSpring (SHSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. SharpSpring has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

