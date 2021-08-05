SHIBA INU (SHIB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $220.38 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $220.38 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00148506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.65 or 1.00088164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.34 or 0.00836537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.98 or 0.06938093 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

