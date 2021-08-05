Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 5.4%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 23,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,128,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 102.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 697.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,831 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

