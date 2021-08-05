Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,555.52 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,428.83.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

