Short Interest in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Drops By 14.3%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

