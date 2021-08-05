Short Interest in Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Grows By 17.2%

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ERINQ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Erin Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.
About Erin Energy
