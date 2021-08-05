Short Interest in Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Grows By 17.2%

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ERINQ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Erin Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia.

