Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Increases By 19.3%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 16.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSW. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

