Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Grows By 20.2%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 572,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 636,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXU opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $234.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

