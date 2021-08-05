Short Interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Drops By 13.4%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $234.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.49.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

