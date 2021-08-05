Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 21,207 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

NYSE SSTK opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $108.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Shutterstock by 15.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

