Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.61. 141,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.28. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$10.07 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -88.14.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,177,498. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 over the last quarter.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

