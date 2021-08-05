Sierra Wireless (SW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$23.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of C$13.07 and a 12 month high of C$28.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.58 million and a P/E ratio of -12.21.

In related news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$292,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,639.80. Also, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at C$345,403.68. Insiders have sold 16,308 shares of company stock worth $326,633 over the last three months.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

