Sierra Wireless (SW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million.
Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$23.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of C$13.07 and a 12 month high of C$28.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.58 million and a P/E ratio of -12.21.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
