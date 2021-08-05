Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 26,850.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIG opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.