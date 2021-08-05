Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

