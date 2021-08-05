Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS SFFYF remained flat at $$56.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

