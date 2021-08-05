Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher Sells 13,750 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SI opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.36. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.