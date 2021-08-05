Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

