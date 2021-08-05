Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OMIC stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.