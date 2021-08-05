Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 428,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

