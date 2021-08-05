SKALE Network (SKL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32.08 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $327.20 million and approximately $32.08 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.35 or 0.00925452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00096867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043521 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.