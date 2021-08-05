Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SKLZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

SKLZ opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Skillz by 47.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Skillz by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,005,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 105,753 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

