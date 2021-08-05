SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.24, but opened at $19.10. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 563 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,294,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,966,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.