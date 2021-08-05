SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

SLR Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,431. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $791.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

