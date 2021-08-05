SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
SLR Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,431. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $791.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About SLR Investment
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
