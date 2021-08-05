SmartCash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $558,131.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $558,131.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,563.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.80 or 0.06872671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.01346195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00360803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00128648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.31 or 0.00629419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.00345520 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.00291000 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

