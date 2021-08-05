Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Posts Earnings Results

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 1,511,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a PE ratio of -176.61 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.