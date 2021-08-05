Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNN. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.