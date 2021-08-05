Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Purchases £12,497.20 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley acquired 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67).

George Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, George Buckley acquired 770 shares of Smiths Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

SMIN opened at GBX 1,419 ($18.54) on Thursday. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The company has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

