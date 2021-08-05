Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,755 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,962,265 shares of company stock valued at $412,075,057 in the last 90 days.

NYSE SNAP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 211,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,729,041. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

