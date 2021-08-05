SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNCAF opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.