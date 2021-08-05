Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF remained flat at $$1,205.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 104. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $830.17 and a twelve month high of $1,275.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,211.74.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

