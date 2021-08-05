Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF remained flat at $$1,205.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 104. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $830.17 and a twelve month high of $1,275.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,211.74.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

