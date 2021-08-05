SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $66.97 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

