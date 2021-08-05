SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

SWI stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in SolarWinds by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 675,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

