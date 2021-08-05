Solrise Finance Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $11.19 million and $372,316.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00100853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00139303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,907.49 or 1.00084609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00828538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,582,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.